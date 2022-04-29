Analysts Expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Logitech International reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOGI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

NASDAQ LOGI traded up $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,517. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $63.29 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average is $78.84.

In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Logitech International by 16.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 376,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,501,000 after acquiring an additional 53,019 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 41,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,947,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

