Analysts Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.29. NETGEAR posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

NETGEAR stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,592. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $631.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.74. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96.

In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $47,404.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 42.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 20.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

