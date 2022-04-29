Analysts Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. TechnipFMC reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. 167,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,639,701. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

