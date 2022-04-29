Analysts Expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). Alkaline Water reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

NYSE WTER traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. 5,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,210. Alkaline Water has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

