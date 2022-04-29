Analysts Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. W&T Offshore reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other W&T Offshore news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 38.2% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTI stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $4.88. 3,253,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,576. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.58.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

