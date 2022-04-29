Analysts Set Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) PT at $49.79

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.79.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

APAM opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 81.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,442 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 557.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

