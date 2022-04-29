Analysts Set Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) PT at $220.25

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 215 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 218 to SEK 215 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $20.29. 65,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,439. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

