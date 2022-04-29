Analysts Set Expectations for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

ANIP opened at $30.01 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $518.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 49,450.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 374,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 373,351 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,172,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 284,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after buying an additional 220,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,721,000 after acquiring an additional 174,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 424,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 144,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani purchased 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.