Analysts Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) PT at $218.20

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $7.15 on Thursday, hitting $221.00. The stock had a trading volume of 206,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,497. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.16 and a 200 day moving average of $203.84. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $165.48 and a twelve month high of $230.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $327.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

