Analysts Set Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Target Price at $84.08

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on MGA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Magna International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Magna International in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,549,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 48.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after buying an additional 348,205 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after buying an additional 252,299 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 17.6% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,136,000 after buying an additional 228,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 134.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after buying an additional 177,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,584. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. Magna International has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.64.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

