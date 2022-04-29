Analysts Set Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT at $131.17

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 846.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 924.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT opened at $104.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Perficient has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

