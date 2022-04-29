Analysts Set Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) PT at $22.50

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $1,022,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 928,556 shares of company stock valued at $6,821,112 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -2.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 1,832.18%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

