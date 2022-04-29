Analysts Set Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Price Target at $4.86

Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.86.

SPIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Spire Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Spire Global by 13,117.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spire Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS SPIR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,568. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. Spire Global has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

