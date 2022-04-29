Analysts Set Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Target Price at $235.31

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.85.

SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $104.23 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $95.22 and a one year high of $305.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.