Analysts Set Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Target Price at $235.31

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.85.

SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $104.23 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $95.22 and a one year high of $305.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.