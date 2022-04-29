Analysts Set Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) PT at $624.50

Shares of Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $624.50.

SZLMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 572 to CHF 590 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 657 to CHF 659 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:SZLMY opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 2.54%.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

