Analysts Set Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target at $104.67

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of TPTX stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 562,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,342. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $83.06.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 100,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 23.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

