Analysts’ Upgrades for April 28th (ADBE, ARAY, AXS, BA, CLLS, CROX, CSTM, DGICA, DLNG, ENTG)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, April 28th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Adobe Inc alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $121.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GoldMining Inc. is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets principally in the Americas. The company’s project resides primarily in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. GoldMining Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Visa (NYSE:V) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.