Analyzing Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) & PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid and Beyond Air are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -81.75% -73.96% Beyond Air N/A -58.09% -47.73%

PolyPid has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Air has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Beyond Air shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PolyPid and Beyond Air’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$42.60 million ($2.27) -2.14 Beyond Air $870,000.00 204.36 -$22.88 million ($1.20) -4.97

Beyond Air has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. Beyond Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PolyPid and Beyond Air, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 2 1 3.33 Beyond Air 0 0 4 0 3.00

PolyPid currently has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 284.88%. Beyond Air has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 155.87%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Beyond Air.

Summary

Beyond Air beats PolyPid on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors. It operates in Israel, Ireland, Australia, and the European Union. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. Beyond Air, Inc. is based in Garden City, New York.

