Analyzing Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) & Its Competitors

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Coca-Cola FEMSA to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola FEMSA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola FEMSA 8.07% 12.90% 5.84% Coca-Cola FEMSA Competitors 3.91% 0.12% 2.03%

Coca-Cola FEMSA has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola FEMSA’s peers have a beta of 1.10, suggesting that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of Coca-Cola FEMSA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Coca-Cola FEMSA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Coca-Cola FEMSA and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola FEMSA 0 3 2 0 2.40 Coca-Cola FEMSA Competitors 216 763 1021 36 2.43

Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus price target of $59.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.95%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 37.75%. Given Coca-Cola FEMSA’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coca-Cola FEMSA has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Coca-Cola FEMSA pays an annual dividend of $2.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Coca-Cola FEMSA pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 28.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coca-Cola FEMSA and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola FEMSA $9.56 billion $766.00 million 14.98 Coca-Cola FEMSA Competitors $5.73 billion $413.32 million -103.10

Coca-Cola FEMSA has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Coca-Cola FEMSA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Coca-Cola FEMSA peers beat Coca-Cola FEMSA on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks. It provides a portfolio of products through retail outlets, such as wholesale supermarkets, discount stores, and convenience stores; retailers, such as restaurants and bars, as well as stadiums, auditoriums, and theaters; points-of-sale outlets; and home delivery, supermarkets, and other locations. The company also distributes and sells Heineken beer products in its Brazilian territories. It operates in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.

