Anchor Protocol Trading Down 12.7% This Week (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $598.79 million and approximately $25.93 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00004539 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000170 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008135 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007340 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 341,546,674 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

