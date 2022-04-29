Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.77

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.77 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.38 ($0.06). Anglesey Mining shares last traded at GBX 4.15 ($0.05), with a volume of 451,394 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.78. The stock has a market cap of £10.10 million and a PE ratio of -20.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.03.

Get Anglesey Mining alerts:

In other Anglesey Mining news, insider Jonathan Battershill purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £8,000 ($10,196.28).

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 19.9% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglesey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglesey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.