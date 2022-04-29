Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

NLY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.52. 1,580,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,378,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.50%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

