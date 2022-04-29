Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of AM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. 76,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,274. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 131,073 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 984,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 323,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,818,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,280,000 after purchasing an additional 102,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

