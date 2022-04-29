Anyswap Price Tops $9.67 on Top Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.67 or 0.00024904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $180.21 million and approximately $154,853.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00042167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,849.63 or 0.07340482 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00057728 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

