Apartment Income REIT Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.04. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $582,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $766,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544 and have sold 41,500 shares valued at $2,184,830. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

