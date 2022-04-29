Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $200.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.07.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $163.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.81. Apple has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 1,841.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,735,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Apple by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.