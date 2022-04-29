AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. AptarGroup updated its Q2 guidance to $0.92-1.02 EPS.

ATR stock traded up $3.73 on Friday, reaching $114.83. 640,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $109.55 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,706,000 after purchasing an additional 81,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after buying an additional 77,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after buying an additional 55,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 251,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

