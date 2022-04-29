ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $107.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

In other ArcBest news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCB stock opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average is $93.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

