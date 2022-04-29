Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research firms recently commented on ACGL. Barclays raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1,165.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

