Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,466. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $50.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 763,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,949,000 after purchasing an additional 50,828 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 553.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 40,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 33,918 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,543,000 after buying an additional 22,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

