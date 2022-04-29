Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Archrock has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. Archrock has a dividend payout ratio of 141.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Archrock stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. 774,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,984. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.88. Archrock has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.25 million for the quarter. Archrock had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Archrock by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Archrock by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Archrock by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Archrock by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

