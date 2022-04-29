Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:AMBP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,791. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

AMBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 14.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

