Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NYSE:AMBP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,791. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
AMBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
