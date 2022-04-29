Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM) Short Interest Down 58.0% in April

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RAM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.08. 8,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,726. Aries I Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,996,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,278,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,100,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $894,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

