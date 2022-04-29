Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.88.

ATZAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS ATZAF traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.92. 3,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.87. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

