Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Arko had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arko will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arko by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,868,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,233,000 after purchasing an additional 215,421 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arko by 5,782.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 145,186 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arko by 329.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44,480 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Arko by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Arko by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 57,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

