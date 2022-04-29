Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.50

Shares of Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.91 ($0.05). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 4.05 ($0.05), with a volume of 3,301,865 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00.
Armadale Capital Company Profile (LON:ACP)
Featured Articles
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for Armadale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armadale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.