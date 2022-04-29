Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 75,871 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,871 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Marqeta worth $21,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 846.9% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,444,638 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth approximately $84,703,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,644,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter worth about $35,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

NASDAQ MQ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.71. 81,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,473,715. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Marqeta Profile (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.