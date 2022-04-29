Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,298,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649,830 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $52,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,197,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,915,000 after buying an additional 397,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 426,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after buying an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.93. 27,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,046. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.76.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen purchased 5,250 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

