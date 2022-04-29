Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 30,122 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,122 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 5.04% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $28,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTAI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 77,276 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

BTAI stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. 1,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,735. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $383.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.05.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTAI. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

