Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 167,300 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth $264,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBLK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.72. 8,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,645. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.86%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.