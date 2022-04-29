Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $20.08 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,114,997 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,574 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $20,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 73.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. 126,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,637. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

