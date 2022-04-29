Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $47.44 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of KLA worth $47,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1,270.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of KLA by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.75.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $332.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $285.89 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $344.19 and a 200-day moving average of $377.09.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.31. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

