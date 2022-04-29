Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $24.33 Million in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 279,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,330,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.11% of Trimble as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.20. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $62.32 and a one year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.