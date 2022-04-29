Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $666,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 276.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Citigroup started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.64.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $225,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,405 shares of company stock worth $13,540,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.61. 38,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,174,591. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 2.38. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.60 and a one year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.