Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 740,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

WY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.64. 67,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,324,902. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

