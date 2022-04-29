Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 1,539 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.16% of PerkinElmer worth $39,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 426.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 630,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,786,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

