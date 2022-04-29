Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 266,652 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,737,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,652 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 1.21% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $54,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. 15,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

