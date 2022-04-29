Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 3,549 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $43,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $6.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,674. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.62. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $276.88 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $194.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,499 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,641. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

