Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $2.92 Million Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 139,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.16% of Bloomin’ Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,008,000 after purchasing an additional 304,437 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $3,222,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

