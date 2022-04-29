Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on June 17th

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to earn $8.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $179.33 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.50 and a 1 year high of $187.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.43 and its 200 day moving average is $164.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.59.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

